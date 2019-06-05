ICC World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: It was a massive setback for South Africa as their premier pacer Dale Steyn got ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The decision came on the eve of the India clash. Steyn would be replaced in the South African squad by left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks. Dale Steyn’s father took to Twitter and sent out a heartfelt message for his son where he said that he felt a heavy heart as he knew how much Dale wanted to participate in the tournament. He also said that he felt bad for his fans who had eagerly been waiting to see him in action.

Steyn senior tweeted, “My son, my heart is so heavy for you, I know that you had your heart set on this your last #CWC19 in your life. I also know that many South Africans will weep with me but there will be those who get pleasure from this. Keep your head up kid. I still love you no less.”

Meanwhile, Hendricks returns in ODI cricket have been limited so far, with just one wicket from two matches, but he has had more success in T20 Internationals where he has 16 wickets at an average of 18.93. Hendricks claimed a career-best T20I haul in January, also against Pakistan, when he took 4/14 at Centurion.

Hendricks has the ability to bowl with real pace, reaching 140kph at times while also swinging the ball late. As a left armer he also offers some diversity to the South African attack.