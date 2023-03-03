Home

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Saudi Pro League match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Batin online and on TV In India.

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Football Live Streaming: Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will lock horns against Al Batin in Saudi Pro League at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at 11.00 PM IST on March 3, Friday. Al Nassr are currently leading the table and they will head into the match on the back of an emphatic 3-0 over Damac in their previous match, with CR7 scoring a hattrick. Cristiano Ronaldo has now 8 goals in 6 competitive games for his new club so far.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Batin online and on TV In India:

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Batin Saudi Pro League match start ?

The Al Nassr vs Al Batin Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:00 pm IST on 3rd March, 2023.

Where the Al Nassr vs Al Batin football match will be played ?

The football match between Al Nassr and Al Batin will be played at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where I can live stream the football match between Al Nassr and Al Batin online in India?

The Al Nassr vs Al Batin match can be streamed live on the OTT app Shahid-MBC and on the SonyLIV app. The match will not be telecasted on tv in India.

AL NASSR SQUAD: Amin Al-Bukhari, Agustin Rossi, David Ospina (injured) 34 Colombia July 2022, Waleed Abdullah, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abdulaziz Rahma, Abdullah Madu, Mohammed Al-Fatil , Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alvaro Gonzalez, Yousef Haqawi, Ali Al-Oujami (Lajami), Abdulaziz Al Faraj, Aser Abdulfattah Hawsawi, Ghislain Konan, Majed Mohammed Qasheesh, Mohammed Qassem Al Nakhli, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Hamad Al-Mansour, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Ali Al-Hassan, Khalid Hussain Kaabi, Muhammad Yahya Sahlouli, Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez, Sami Al-Najei, Majed Al-Ammari, Anderson Talisca, Ayman Ahmed Yahya, Abdulfattah Asiri, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulaziz Saud Al-Aliwa, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Maran, Meshari Al-Nemer, Fahad Aqeel Al Zubaidi, Muhannad Abdullah.

