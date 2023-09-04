Home

Kandy: So, the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash at Kandy on Saturday was called-off due to rain. While all the anticipation for the match ended in an anti climax, the Asian Cricket Council is now contemplating options of a new venue so that the Super 4 match between the arch-rivals is not interrupted by rain. So, what are the options? The options are Dambulla, Pallekele, Colombo and Hambabtota. So, which is the best option? Going by the forecast for September 10, Dambulla looks to be the best choice with 10 per cent chance of precipitation. At the other venues, the weather is not that promising as of now.

Meanwhile, after rain played spoilsport on Saturday during the India versus Pakistan game, the forecast is more or less the same – if anything – it is worse. There are forecasts of thunderstorms on Monday which means there would be a stop-start game if anything at best. The chances of precipitation is 69 per cent.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a better performance from his top order and middle-order barring Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya as they take on Nepal for the first time at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

However, the weather report doesn’t look good as it shows an 80% chance of precipitation on Monday, which means there are chances of this match being washed off too.

If Monday’s fixture also gets washed out, India will join archrival Pakistan in the Super 4 stage finishing second on the table.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami

