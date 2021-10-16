Veteran Brazil defender Dani Alves claimed that he is open to returning to Barcelona who are going through a tough time after the departure of their greatest player ever – Lionel Messi. Alves won everything at Barcelona during his eight-year season at Camp Nou. The 38-year-old parted ways with the Brazilian club Sao Paulo last month and is now searching for a new club.Also Read - Barcelona vs Valencia: Big Game For Ronald Koeman And Barca at Start of Season-Defining Week

Alves was one of the integral parts of Barcelona’s golden period last decade where they dominated the European football. Also Read - Troubles Mount for Real Madrid, Barcelona After Stunning Reversals in La Liga

The Catalan giants are going through the rejuvenation stage after Messi’s departure. The Ronald Koeman’s men are struggling miserably in the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League. Also Read - Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India: Preview, Predicted XIs – Where to Watch ATL vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, JIO TV; TV Telecast in India

Alves said he would be more than happy to return to his former club and claims if Barcelona need him he would be at their disposal regardless of where he is.

“It would sound very opportunistic to say that Barca need me now,” the veteran defender, who left in 2016, told Sport. “I always said that I left because I saw things were not the way I thought they should be.

“You never want to see everything that [has] ended up happening since I left. I’ve said that when Barca need me and want me, I would be at their disposal regardless of where I am. The affection, love and respect I have for this club is too much,” he added.

The veteran defender said that Barcelona just have to call him if they need him.

“If Barca think they need me, they just have to call me. I still think I can contribute anywhere, but more at Barca because of the number of young players that they have now,” he said.