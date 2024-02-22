Home

Sports

Dani Alves Sentenced To Four Years And Six Months In Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Dani Alves Sentenced To Four Years And Six Months In Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

A Barcelona court found Brazilian football star guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman early in the morning of December 31, 2022. The 40-year-old raped the victim in a bathroom of an upmarket Barcelona nightclub.

Dani Alves sits quite at a Barcelona court as his sentence is being announced. (Image: X)

Barcelona: Brazilian football star Dani Alves was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, a Spanish court ruled on Thursday. The three-judge panel sentenced Alves to four years, six months. Alves, aged 40, denied any wrongdoing during a trial that took place over three days this month. The decision can be appealed. The court found Alves sexually assaulted his victim early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2022, when she said he raped her in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub.

Trending Now

State prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison sentence for Alves while the lawyers representing his accuser wanted 12 years. His defense asked for his acquittal, or if found guilty a one-year sentence plus 50,000 euros ($54,000) compensation for the victim.

You may like to read

Alves has been in jail since being detained on Jan. 20, 2023. His requests for bail were denied because the court considered him a flight risk. Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.