Daniel Bryan earned the right to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the second time after he beat The Miz and King Corbin in a triple-threat match on Smackdown. Bryan’s second date with The Field has been set for the Royal Rumble and once again, the Universal Championship will be on the line.

The match to determine the No. 1 Contender was initially supposed to be a one-on-one contest between Bryan and Miz. However, once the match got underway, Corbin and his cronies interfered, after which the speculation changed to a Triple Threat. Corbin hit Miz with the End of Days, and with the A-Lister out of the ring, Bryan seemed to have the match won after flooring The 2019 King of the Ring winner with a running knee, but an interference from Dolph Ziggler gave Corbin a second wind.

Ziggler hit Bryan with the Super Kick, but just when the referee’s hand was coming down for the three count, Corbin was pulled out by Roman Reigns, who evened the odds with a Superman punch to Ziggler and shoving Corbin into the crowd. The action shifted back to Miz and Bryan and despite countering the Leader of the Yes movement’s running knee and hitting the skull crushing finale, Bryan kicked out.

After back and forth submission moves, Bryan was able to execute the Lebel Lock to eventually have The Miz Tap out. Bryan’s victory celebration was cut short when Wyatt appeared on the Firefly Fun house and warned his opponent that The Fiend was not done with him yet.

Full Results

– Roman Reigns attacked King Corbin to kick off Friday Night SmackDown

– The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

– Carmella defeated Mandy Rose

– King Corbin interfered in the match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan

– Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke following an unreal “Moment of Bliss”

– Daniel Bryan defeated King Corbin and The Miz to earn right to challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble 2020