Home

Sports

Daniel Ebenyo, Almaz Ayana Bag Delhi Half Marathon Top Honours; Abhishek Pal Reclaims Indian Elite Men’s Title

Daniel Ebenyo, Almaz Ayana Bag Delhi Half Marathon Top Honours; Abhishek Pal Reclaims Indian Elite Men’s Title

The Delhi Half Marathon took place on October 15 at the National Capital.

Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana crosses the finish line at Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday.

New Delhi: Kenya’s Daniel Ebenyo and Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana lived up to their billings as they grabbed the top positions at Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday at the National Capital. Ayana, the 2016 Rio Olympics Champion and winner of the Delhi Half Marathon six years ago, came closer to her 2017 winning time in the women’s race. Running with the company of her country-mates Aberash MInsewo and Dessie Anchinalu besides the Kenyan Viola Chepngeno as well as Uganda’s Stella Chesang, Ayana covered the first quarter of the race in 15:45-15:47 while the other runner from Kenya – Vivian Cheruiyot, the Rio Olympics 5000m victor was slightly behind.

Trending Now

Although Ayana maintained her 16-minute pace for each of the five-kilometre intervals, but slowed down in the final phases of the race as her nearest challenger Stella was a distance away and had to run her own race. Ayana went on to claim the top spot in 67:58s. Uganda’s Stella Chesang finished 28 seconds later for the second place while Viola Chepngeno from Kenya completed the podium in 69:09s. For Chesang it was one place up from her last year’s position in Delhi.

You may like to read

“I am happy about winning here. It was not an easy race and the weather was a bit hot as well. However, it was great to run at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. I would like to thank the organisers for inviting me to the event and this race has helped me prepare for the events in future,” said Almaz.

A large group of about eight Kenyan runners along with the Ethiopian Addisu Gobena took the lead in the men’s race. The group of runners stayed together until the 13th kilometre, when Ebenyo and his teammate Charles Matata started breaking away from the rest. Charles, the runner-up in this year’s Madrid Half Marathon was pushing Ebenyo for another five kilometres. However, Ebenyo, the Silver Medalist in the World Half Marathon earlier this year, increased his pace at the right time to move at least half a minute ahead of Charles.

Daniel Ebenyo romped home the winner in 59 minutes 27 seconds. Charles Matata took 60:05 for the silver spot whilst Addisu Gobena brought some cheer to the Ethiopian camp 46 seconds later as his country-mate and reigning champion Chala Regasa left the race midway.

“It was amazing to run here, however, I am disappointed with my timing. I was aiming for the event record but fell short. But, nevertheless, it was a fantastic experience to run in the Delhi Half Marathon. Hopefully, I will be able to break the event record next year”, said Ebenyo.

Abhishek Pal Reclaims Indian Elite Men’s Title

Abhishek Pal reclaimed the Indian Elite Men’s title at Delhi Half Marathon 2023 after competing neck and neck with Asian Games 2023 silver medallist Kartik Kumar. Pal recorded a timing of 64:07, while Kartik missed the top prize by a fraction of a second and finished with 64:08. Meanwhile, Sawan Barwal finished third with a timing of 64:17.

Abhishek Pal was the 2018 winner with 64:13 and he bettered his timing in this edition. Speaking about his victory, Abhishek Pal said, “Kartik and I have had a lot of close contests and today we had another one. It’s great to clinch first place in the Indian Elite Men’s race once again. Kartik and I train together and I am really happy about his achievement at the Asian Games. We’ll definitely have another photo finish at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon next year.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Kumar expressed, “I thought for a moment during the race that I might not win a medal today, but fortunately, I won a silver and I am very happy about it. I trained hard for the last few days and I wanted to do justice to my training.”

Kavita Yadav clinched the first position in the Indian Elite Women’s Race on her Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon debut with a timing of 77:42, while Rima Patel (77:48) and Poonam Dinkar Sonune (77:49) finished second and third respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES