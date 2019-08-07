India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant finally came good when the team needed him the most in the last T20I. Pant scored 65* off 42 balls to steer India to a whitewash. Not only did Pant come in at a critical point and got the runs, but he also ensured he stitched a fruitful 106-run-stand with India skipper Virat Kohli to get the chase back on track. Pant’s innings was laced with four sixes and four fours as he registered the highest individual score as an Indian wicketkeeper. Pant surpassed Dhoni to the feat, which in itself is a massive achievement early in his career. After the brilliant knock, he took to his social media page and posted a picture from his innings where he sweeps Oshane Thomas for an incredible six. He captioned the picture, “3:0”.

Here is what Ranveer Singh and Danielle Wyatt had to say.

Meanwhile, a lot of credit should also go to seamer Deepak Chahar, who bowled a magnificent opening spell and ended with figures of 3 for 4 in 3 overs which went a long way in restricting the West Indies to a manageable 146 for 6. For the home team, it is their worst streak in T20 Internationals having lost six straight games. Kohli’s 21st half-century in T20 Internationals had six fours.

“We are looking at him (Rishabh Pant) as the future. He’s got a lot of skill and lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much pressure. He’s come a long way since he’s started. We want to be professional as a side. Looking forward to some fun in the ODIs and Tests as well,” said India captain Virat Kohli after the series win.