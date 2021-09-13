New York: After the epic win over World No 2 Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2021 Final, Daniil Medvedev heaped praise on the Serbian on Sunday. Medvedev hailed Djokovic as the “greatest player in tennis history”, and also apologized for denying him a shot at completing the Calendar Slam.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts After Shock Loss in US Open 2021 Final vs Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the win, the Russian stopped Djokovic's 27-match winning streak at the Slams with a consistent show.

"I just want to say this for what you've achieved this year and throughout your career," Medvedev said. "I've never said this to anybody but I'll say it right now. For me you are the greatest player in tennis history."

While he did not get their support as loudly as Djokovic did, Medvedev was gracious towards the crowd in his victory speech. “I want to say sorry to you fans and Novak, because we all know what he was going for today,” Medvedev said. “You fans gave me a lot of energy, starting from 2019 until now. It helped me even today.”

Finally, the Russian gave a sweet ode to his wife on their third anniversary by winning the US Open crown.

“I want to finish the speech on a sweet note,” Medvedev said. “It’s the third anniversary for me and my wife today. During the tournament I couldn’t think of a present. After the semis, I thought I had to find a present fast. The only thing I thought was that I did not have a present if I lost the final, so I had to win the match!”