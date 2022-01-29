Melbourne: World No. 2 tennis player Daniil Medvedev has been fined USD 12,000 for his outburst during the Australian Open semifinal clash against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, which the Russian won to set up a title clash with Spain’s Rafael Nadal.Also Read - Ashleigh Barty Outplays Danielle Collins To Clinch Australian Open Title

During the four-set victory, the reigning US Open champion called the chair umpire Jaume Campistol a “small cat” and repeatedly said, “Are you mad?” Also Read - Have Faith In My Capabilities; There is no Pressure Ahead of Rafael Nadal Clash: Daniil Medvedev

“Are you mad? Are you mad? (Tsitsipas’) father can coach every point?” Medvedev shouted at Campistol. Also Read - Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev Soars Into Final After Beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sets Rafael Nadal Showdown

“Are you stupid? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point? Answer my question. Will you answer my question? Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point?”

Not satisfied with Campistol’s response, Medvedev retorted, “Oh my god. Oh my god, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in semifinal, your answer? Look at me. I’m talking to you!”

Tennis Australia (TA) imposed a fine of USD 12,000 under two separate counts — USD 8000 for visible obscenity and USD 4000, for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Along with Denis Shapovalov of Canada, who was fined a total of USD 8,000 for two separate offences in his quarterfinal defeat to Nadal, Medvedev’s fine is the biggest handed out in the tournament to date,” according to stuff.co.nz.

According to Forbes, Medvedev earned nearly USD 14 million in 2021, with a big chunk coming from his US Open title win following his victory against Novak Djokovic. According to Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) his total earnings are pegged over USD 22 million.

The Russian is aiming to become the first male player to follow his maiden major crown with his second at the next Grand Slam event.

The second seed will compete in his fourth major final when he plays Nadal on Sunday. It will be the second time the world No. 2 has faced the Spaniard in the final of a Grand Slam, after losing to him in a five-set thriller at the US Open in 2019.