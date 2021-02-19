Russia’s Daniil Medvedev registered a comprehensive win in the Australian Open 2021 semifinal over Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a summit clash against World no.1 Novak Djokovic. Medvedev dominated the semifinal clash and beat Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4 6-2 7-5. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beat Aslan Karatsev to Enter Final

Medvedev was in cruise control throughout the game as he didn't lose his hold at any point. Tsitipas, who beat Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals with a miraculous effort after losing the first two sets, failed to live up to the expectations against Medvedev.

After losing the first two sets, Tsitsipas fought back in the third to bounce back in the game but it was not enough to put Medveded down as he ended the game with 7-5 in the final set.

Medvedev heaped huge praise on Tsitipas and said it was not an easy victory for him as the Greece players had an excellent win over Nadal in the previous round.

“Definitely not easy. You saw the match with Rafa. I got a little bit scared and tight because it’s the semi-finals of a slam,” Medvedev said. “I’m really happy to be in the final.

“Sunday will be against one of the other greatest (players) … we’re going to see Sunday, we can’t know before the match what’s going to happen.”

“I took a lot of experience.” 💯 It’s not the first time @DaniilMedwed will be eyeing off a Grand Slam title 🏆#AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Jt2Vg7jKMW — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 19, 2021



Speaking on his match-up with Djokovic, Medvedev said that Serbian has more things to lose than him as he has never lost in his eight Australian Open finals.

“He’s never lost in eight times in the final here. It’s him who has all the pressure.

“He has, for sure, more experience, but more things to lose than me. So I just hope I’m going to get out there and show my best tennis. I can beat some big names if I play good, ” he said.