Danish Kaneria Participates In Garba Celebration During Navratri, Fans Ask ‘Where Was This In Pakistan?’ | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has participated in the Garba celebration and also wished Happy Navratri to everyone. Pakistan’s leg-spinner also said I pray to Maa Jagdambe for everyone’s well-being.

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated in autumn every year. It is a celebration of the divine feminine, and each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess Durga. The festival is marked by fasting, prayer, and feasting.

The video of Danish Kaneria has gone viral on social media and here is the video:

Delighted to participate in the energetic Garba celebration on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. I pray to Maa Jagdambe for everyone’s well-being. pic.twitter.com/fvZkbkoHtl — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 22, 2023

It should not come as a surprise that former Pakistan cricketer Kaneria is celebrating a Hindu festival. He is a Hindu and has been always vocal about it. Kaneria has faced the heat from fans for supporting India time and again.

