Danish Kaneria SLAMS PCB For Lodging Complaint With The ICC

Ind vs Pak: 'Who Asked Rizwan to Perform Namaz in Ground?' Danish Kaneria has slammed PCB over this move with valid points.

Ex-PAK Spinner Accuses PCB of 'Finding Faults in Others'

Ahmedabad: The India versus Pakistan match was over on Saturday last week. But even after the match is over, it is still making headlines and for the wrong reasons. After Pakistan Cricket team director Mickey Arthur claimed that it is BCCI tournament and not an ICC one. And now, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf has written to the ICC complaining about the delay in visas for the Pakistani journalists and fans. In the letter, the PCB chief has also spoken about the misconduct of fans. Now, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has slammed PCB over this move.

“Who asked Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas to comment against India and Hindus? Who asked Mickey Arthur to call ICC event as BCCI event? Who asked Rizwan to perform Namaz in playground? Don’t find faults in others,” Kaneria posted in X (formerly Twitter).

Who asked Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas to comment against India and Hindus? Who asked Mickey Arthur to call ICC event as BCCI event? Who asked Rizwan to perform Namaz in playground? Don’t find faults in others! https://t.co/zpK7F7zjB7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, news agency PTI has stated that PCB’s cricket management committee chairmanZaka Ashraf returned on Monday and is having a series of meetings with the senior board officials to discuss his visit to India.

“Zaka Ashraf was himself present at Ahmedabad for the match against India and was witness to some incidents which has left him unhappy, despite the Indian cricket officials extending him a warm welcome after his visit there,” the report quoted a source as saying.

