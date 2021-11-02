Dubai: Virat Kohli and his team have faced massive backlash following their shambolic show in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets and then against New Zealand by eight wickets. With India now hanging on thin ice, ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has blamed the IPL for India’s dismal show. Kaneria reckons India was too fatigued during the two matches as they did not get ample rest.Also Read - Shoaib Malik Rubs Salt Into India's Wounds, Says Pakistan Got Momentum After Beating Arch-Rivals

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria opined that BCCI is the paying price for prioritizing the IPL. "Was conducting the IPL just before a big tournament right? Shouldn't they be given proper rest and time to regroup and fresh. They were already coming from the Test series. Now they have paid the price of conducting the IPL first," said Kaneria.

Kaneria also went on to make a harsh remark where he felt India deserves this and it is good that they are out of the tournament. He added: "It's good now that India are out because they deserve this, the kind of cricket they played. And now it's also highly doubtful if they will win against Afghanistan."