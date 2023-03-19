Home

Sports

Danish Kaneria Warns Virat Kohli of Mitchell Starc Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Between Ind-Aus

Danish Kaneria Warns Virat Kohli of Mitchell Starc Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Between Ind-Aus

Ind vs Aus: Danish Kaneria warned Kohli to beware of Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc as he gets the ball to come back in sharply.

Australia vs India WTC Final 2023 (Image: Twitter)

Vizag: Former India captain Virat Kohli hit a century in the final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad and helped the side qualify for the WTC final. With Kohli regaining form in red-ball cricket in the final Test, he would be one of India’s key players in the WTC final at Kensington Oval. A couple of months ahead of the summit clash, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria warned Kohli to beware of Australia’s premier pacer Mitchell Starc as he gets the ball to come back in sharply.

“Virat Kohli isn’t comfortable against left-arm pacers when the ball nips back.

“He will have to practice to face Mitchell Starc in the World Test Championship final. The team management should bring in left-arm pacers like T Natarajan as net bowlers,” noted Kaneria in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.