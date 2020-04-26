Daredevils vs TCA MyTeam11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs Costa Caribe Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's LM vs CC Match at Alexis Arguello 6AM IST

The fourth match of the ongoing Taipei T-10 League will see Taiwan Daredevils playing against TCA Indians. This will be the second match for both the teams. While TCA Indians are coming off a win against Hsinchu Titans, Daredevils suffered a big defeat against the same opponent. While Daredevils would be looking to get their first win of the tournament, Indians will aim to continue their winning momentum. Daredevils struggled to put runs on board with the bat and that eventually had cost them the game. Their batting line-up crumbled under pressure and they could only manage to post 48 in their 10 overs. The team will be hoping to show a better batting performance in the match. TCA Indians, on the other hand, performed well with the bat in their last match. Amit Bedaka gave Indians a fine start and he will be looking to continue his form in this match as well.

Here is today's Daredevils vs TCA MyTeam11 pick for Cricket

Daredevils vs TCA MyTeam11 Team

Wicket-Keepers – Hugh J Schalkwyk

Batsmen – Louis Van Niekerk, Amit Kumar Bedaka (CAPTAIN), Duane Christie

All-Rounders -George Klopper (VICE CAPTAIN), Ajay Gupta, Jeff Black, Hein Nothnagel, Vivek Hegde

Bowlers – Neeraj Singh Patel, Johan Koekemoer

Daredevils vs TCA MyTeam11 match schedule

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST

At Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

Daredevils vs TCA MyTeam11 Playing 11

Taiwan Daredevils : George Klopper, Jeff Black, Duane Christie, Hugh J Schalkwyk, Johan Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagel, Louis Van Niekerk, Tertius De Jager, Christiaan Du Toit, Charl Toua, Herman Snyman

TCA Indians: Praveen Kumar Chittem (WK), Amit Kumar Bedaka, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Ajay Gupta, Vivek Hegde, Manoj Kriplani, Murugan Subramani, Krish Veera, Neeraj Singh Patel, Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi

