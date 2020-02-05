Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann will undergo bypass surgery on Saturday after complaining of chest pains on his 50th birthday in Gold Coast.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday, Lehmann, who was there to watch his son Jake play for the Cricket Australia XI against England Lions, suffered chest pains on Wednesday morning. In the evening, he was resting in hospital ahead of his surgery in three days in Brisbane.

“I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern,” Lehmann said in a statement put out by Cricket Australia. “I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I’ll be back on my feet soon.”

Lehmann is currently coach of the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash and is due to coach the Northern Supercharges in the new Hundred competition during the English season.