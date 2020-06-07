Admitting that he is angry after learning the meaning of ‘Kalu’, West Indies allrounder Darren Sammy alleged he and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera faced racist abuse while playing the cash-rich IPL for SunRisers Hyderabad. Also Read - AB De Villiers Reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Swag' Comment | SEE POST

Sammy took to Instagram to express himself at a time when the world is mourning the death of George Floyd – a 46-year-old African-American, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"I just learnt what that 'kalu' meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I'm angry," Sammy posted on Instagram on Saturday.

His earlier post read: “Oh so that’s what that meant when they called me and @tp_perera kalu in India when we played for Sunrisers. I just thought they were calling me strong black man… I’m more piss (sic) now.”

With this, Sammy becomes the first cricketer to take his protest to the International Cricket Council as the #BlackLivesMatter campaign gains steam.

“@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u,” Sammy, who played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20 Internationals, posted on Twitter.

Sammy’s follow-up tweet said: “For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter”. Sammy posted his tweets on June 2.