Darren Sammy, the former West Indies captain who led the side to not one but two T20 World Cup titles, has made his debut on the ramp. Sammy, the 35-year-old allrounder made an appearance at a fashion show by Anthony Reid, wearing a zebra-printed suit and shorts.

Sammy, one of the participants, appeared at ease in the outfit, while posing for the shutterbugs. He shared the video on his Instagram handle, captioned: “And just like that I made my debut on the runway.. oh @fitbodyvel 🦵 day paying off.”

Fellow West Indies cricketer Rovman Powell seemed amused and replied on the post saying: “Wats going on here champ,” to which Sammy responded saying the act was part of some charity work, indicating the event, organised by Fit Body vel, was for a generous cause. The page which has over 1300 posts on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Sammy has turned up for a good cause. In 2017, the allrounder led a Caribbean Select XI against a Trinidad side as part of a fundraiser for hurricane victims. The charity match was themed ‘Rebuilding the Caribbean one over at a time’. The Caribbean islands were hit by two Category 5 major hurricanes, Irma and Maria.

Sammy’s last international match for West Indies took place in September 2017, after which he was sidelined from the national team following his fallout with the West Indies board. Since, he has remained restricted to playing T20 Leagues. Last season, he was added to Kings XI Punjab’s side, and has remained a regular feature for St Lucia Zouks in the CPL.