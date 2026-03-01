Home

Sports

West Indies stars WARNS Team India ahead of Super 8 clash, says We can spoil their entire party...

West Indies star’s WARNS Team India ahead of Super 8 clash, says ‘We can spoil their entire party…”

Former West Indies cricketer's warning to the Indian team ahead of the Super 8 clash. Take a look and read the full story.

Former West Indies player warns team India

The West Indies team is ready to take on India in Kolkata. If they want to spoil the World Cup for the co-hosts, they must win in Kolkata.

Darren Sammy reacts to upcoming clash between India and West Indies

Ahead of this highly intense clash, former West Indies star player and head coach Darren Sammy issued a stern warning for the upcoming match, saying, “We can spoil their entire party.”

The West Indies defeated England in the group stage, which is currently in the semi-finals. Like India, their team also lost to South Africa. Consequently, the West Indies have the potential to do anything against Team India in Kolkata.

‘Everyone is a fan of the underdog’: Darren Sammy

Coach Darren Sammy said in a press conference, “I’m sure there will be around 80,000 fans in the stadium, and in addition, 1.4 billion fans will be supporting Team India from outside. But I reminded my players that just like David defeated Goliath, we can do it this time too. I want to remind my players that everyone is a fan of the underdog.” All my troops are ready, and we have eleven dangerous players. This will be a battle between two great teams.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

India and West Indies’ performance in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 matches

Like India, the West Indies have lost only one match so far, against South Africa, who already qualified for the semi-finals. While the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 107 runs, India defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs.

West Indies’ key players

The West Indies team have powerful batsmen like Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Team India’s key players

However, Team India also boasts finishers like Abhishek Sharma at the opening position and Rinku Singh at the end. Therefore, whichever team wins may have to face England in the semi-finals.

New Zealand qualify for semi-finals despite Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka

Speaking about the others team’s performance, South Africa, New Zealand and England have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. In the India vs West Indies game, we will get the fourth semi-finalist of the tournament. However, in last match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by 5 runs. Despite this victory, Salman Agha’s side will not be able to qualify for the knockout stage and New Zealand move forward in the tournament.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.