Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction For Oman D20 League 2023, Match 23: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

Darsait Titans would want to start with a bang when they take on Azaiba XI in the Oman D20 League 2023, Match 23.

The fixture will take place at The Al Amerat Cricket Ground. (Image Credits: cricadium.com)

Darsait Titans and Azaiba XI will lock horns in Match 23 of the Oman D20 League 2023, on Friday, October 6. The fixture will take place at The Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat. Darsait Titans come into this match after having won three out of their five matches played thus far. On the other hand, Azaiba XI have struggled to find momentum and have managed to secure only two wins in six games.

In their recent outing against Ghubrah Giants, Darsait Titans scored 159/9 on the scoreboard. Their bowlers put up an impressive performance, limiting Azaiba XI to 118 runs and securing a convincing 41-run victory.

Read on to find out Dream11 team prediction for the Oman D20 League 2023 Match 23, featuring DAT vs AZA.

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: W Akhtar

Vice-captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Wicketkeepers: Sufyan Yousuf

Batters: Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Ikram Sadaat, Aqeel Muhammad, Muhammad Faraz

All-rounders: W Akhtar, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan, Karan Kannan, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI: Probable Playing XI

Darsait Titans: Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Ikram Sadaat, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Shaik Sahil (wk), Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Afzal Khan, Abbas Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan, Karan Kannan

Azaiba XI: Aqeel Muhammad, Muhammad Faraz, Mansoor Ali Mazhar, Haythim Bahar, Waseem Akhtar (c), S Rahim, Sufyan Yousuf (wk), Mehedi Hassan, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI: Full Squads

Darsait Titans: Ravindra Karunaratne, Aamir Kaleem, Ajay Lalcheta, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dhanushka Dharmasiri, Keshan Wanniarachchi, Kasun Ekanayake, Ubaid Ullah, Ikram Sadaat, Rahil Habibullah, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Arafat Islam, Shaik Sahil, Abbas Khan, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan, Nishad KS, MD Yousuf and Suresh Vikas

Azaiba XI: Abdul Rauf, Akmal Shahzad, Jasim Illahi, Asif Al Balushi, Imran Muhammed, Waseem Akhtar, Usman Haider, Haythim Bahar, Rao Waqar, Aqeel Muhammad, Sagheer Ahmed, Saheem Bashir, Mehedi Hassan Mokhlesur, Mansoor Ali Mazhar, Sufyan Yousuf, Haider Razzaq, Abdur Afzal, Mohammad Abdul Hossain and Faraz Muhammad

