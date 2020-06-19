Darwin & District ODD 2020 LIVE Streaming Details

Darwin & District ODD is the second competitive tournament that continues the resumption of professional cricket in Australia. Seven teams are participating in the competition including Nightcliff, Palmerston, Waratah, PINT, Darwin, Tracy Village and Southern Districts. The top-four teams in the points table progress to the semi-finals after 14 rounds. The semis will be played on September 12 followed by the grand finale a week later on September 19. Also Read - Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Football Matches, Timings in India

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Darwin & District ODD 2020 Also Read - Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

When: From June 13 to September 19, 2020 Also Read - ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India And Full Fixtures

Where to Stream Online: MyCricket Facebook page

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Round 1

13 Jun 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs BYE

13 Jun 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs PINT

13 Jun 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs by

13 Jun 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Darwin

Round 2

20 Jun 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs PINT

20 Jun 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Palmerston

20 Jun 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs BYE

20 Jun 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Nightcliff

Round 3

27 Jun 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Tracy Village

27 Jun 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Waratah

27 Jun 20 6:30 AM vs Southern Districts

27 Jun 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs BYE

Round 4

4 Jul 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs PINT

4 Jul 20 6:30 AM vs Waratah

4 Jul 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs Southern Districts

4 Jul 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs BYE

Round 5

11 Jul 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Darwin

11 Jul 20 6:30 AM vs Palmerston

11 Jul 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs Waratah

11 Jul 20 6:30 AM PINT vs BYE

Round 6

18 Jul 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Southern Districts

18 Jul 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Darwin

18 Jul 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Tracy Village

18 Jul 20 6:30 AM vs BYE

Round 7

25 Jul 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Tracy Village

25 Jul 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Palmerston

25 Jul 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Nightcliff

25 Jul 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs BYE

Round 8

1 Aug 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Palmerston

1 Aug 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Waratah

1 Aug 20 6:30 AM vs Tracy Village

1 Aug 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs BYE

Round 9

2 Aug 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Waratah

2 Aug 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Southern Districts

2 Aug 20 6:30 AM Nightcliff vs Darwin

2 Aug 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs BYE

Round 10

8 Aug 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Nightcliff

8 Aug 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs PINT

8 Aug 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Darwin

8 Aug 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs BYE

Round 11

15 Aug 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Tracy Village

15 Aug 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Nightcliff

15 Aug 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Palmerston

15 Aug 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs BYE

Round 12

22 Aug 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Tracy Village

22 Aug 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Southern Districts

22 Aug 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Nightcliff

22 Aug 20 6:30 AM PINT vs BYE

Round 13

29 Aug 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs PINT

29 Aug 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs Palmerston

29 Aug 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Waratah

29 Aug 20 6:30 AM Nightcliff vs BYE

Round 14

5 Sep 20 6:30 AM Nightcliff vs PINT

5 Sep 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Southern Districts

5 Sep 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs Darwin

5 Sep 20 8:00 AM Waratah vs BYE

SEMI FINALS

12 Sep 20 6:30 AM TBD v TBD

12 Sep 20 6:30 AM TBD v TBD

FINAL

19 Sep 20 6:30 AM TBD v TBD

Check Live Streaming Details /Darwin & District ODD 2020 / Live Cricket Streaming/ Online Cricket Schedule/ Online Cricket Timings