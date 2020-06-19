Darwin & District ODD 2020 LIVE Streaming Details
Darwin & District ODD is the second competitive tournament that continues the resumption of professional cricket in Australia. Seven teams are participating in the competition including Nightcliff, Palmerston, Waratah, PINT, Darwin, Tracy Village and Southern Districts. The top-four teams in the points table progress to the semi-finals after 14 rounds. The semis will be played on September 12 followed by the grand finale a week later on September 19. Also Read - Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Football Matches, Timings in India
Live Cricket Streaming Details
What: Darwin & District ODD 2020
When: From June 13 to September 19, 2020
Where to Stream Online: MyCricket Facebook page
TV: Not available in India.
FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)
Round 1
13 Jun 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs BYE
13 Jun 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs PINT
13 Jun 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs by
13 Jun 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Darwin
Round 2
20 Jun 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs PINT
20 Jun 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Palmerston
20 Jun 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs BYE
20 Jun 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Nightcliff
Round 3
27 Jun 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Tracy Village
27 Jun 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Waratah
27 Jun 20 6:30 AM vs Southern Districts
27 Jun 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs BYE
Round 4
4 Jul 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs PINT
4 Jul 20 6:30 AM vs Waratah
4 Jul 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs Southern Districts
4 Jul 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs BYE
Round 5
11 Jul 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Darwin
11 Jul 20 6:30 AM vs Palmerston
11 Jul 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs Waratah
11 Jul 20 6:30 AM PINT vs BYE
Round 6
18 Jul 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Southern Districts
18 Jul 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Darwin
18 Jul 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Tracy Village
18 Jul 20 6:30 AM vs BYE
Round 7
25 Jul 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Tracy Village
25 Jul 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Palmerston
25 Jul 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Nightcliff
25 Jul 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs BYE
Round 8
1 Aug 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Palmerston
1 Aug 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Waratah
1 Aug 20 6:30 AM vs Tracy Village
1 Aug 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs BYE
Round 9
2 Aug 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Waratah
2 Aug 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Southern Districts
2 Aug 20 6:30 AM Nightcliff vs Darwin
2 Aug 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs BYE
Round 10
8 Aug 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Nightcliff
8 Aug 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs PINT
8 Aug 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Darwin
8 Aug 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs BYE
Round 11
15 Aug 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Tracy Village
15 Aug 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Nightcliff
15 Aug 20 6:30 AM PINT vs Palmerston
15 Aug 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs BYE
Round 12
22 Aug 20 6:30 AM Waratah vs Tracy Village
22 Aug 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs Southern Districts
22 Aug 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Nightcliff
22 Aug 20 6:30 AM PINT vs BYE
Round 13
29 Aug 20 6:30 AM Darwin vs PINT
29 Aug 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs Palmerston
29 Aug 20 6:30 AM Southern Districts vs Waratah
29 Aug 20 6:30 AM Nightcliff vs BYE
Round 14
5 Sep 20 6:30 AM Nightcliff vs PINT
5 Sep 20 6:30 AM Palmerston vs Southern Districts
5 Sep 20 6:30 AM Tracy Village vs Darwin
5 Sep 20 8:00 AM Waratah vs BYE
SEMI FINALS
12 Sep 20 6:30 AM TBD v TBD
12 Sep 20 6:30 AM TBD v TBD
FINAL
19 Sep 20 6:30 AM TBD v TBD
