Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 LIVE Streaming Details

Competitive cricket in Australia is set to return through CDU Top End T20 tournament after coronavirus forced all competitions to be suspended for over two months now. The round-robin T20 carnival will be played through this weekend (June 6-8) comprising 15 games between eight teams. An important feature of this event will be the permission to allow spectators to attend the matches since Northern Territory hasn't reported a coroanvirus case since May 21. Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI.

After the the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin & District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on September 19.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020

When: From June 6, 2020 to June 8, 2020

Where to Stream Online: MyCricketAus/Facebook

TV: Not available in India.

Darwin Cricket League Complete Fixtures (All times in IST)

June 6 (Saturday)

Palmerston vs Darwin (5:30 am)

Sth Districts vs Tracy Village (5:30 am)

Waratah vs Nightcliff (5:30 am)

PINT vs Invitational XI (10 am)

Tracy Village vs Darwin (10 am)

Sth Districts vs Palmerston (10 am)

June 7, Sunday

Nightcliff vs Invitational XI (5:30 am)

Sth Districts vs Darwin (5:30 am)

PINT vs Waratah (5:30 am)

Palmerston vs Tracy Village (10 am)

PINT svs Nightcliff (10 am)

Waratah vs Invitational XI (10 am)

June 8, Monday

Semi-Final 1 (5:30 am)

Semi-Final 2 (5:30 am)

CDU Top End T20 Final (10 am)