DAT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DAT vs BOB at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground: In match no.6 Fancode Oman D20 tournament, Bousher Busters will take on Darsait Titans at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The Oman D20 DAT vs BOB match will start at 9:30 PM IST – December 23. Busters start their Oman D20 League campaign with the daunting task of getting one over the tournament favorites Darsait Titans. The Busters have a balanced roster to fall back on, with Aqib Ilyas being one to watch out for. However, the Titans come into the game on the back of a thumping win over Azaiba XI. With momentum on their side, the Titans are the heavy favorites to win this match. Here is the Oman D20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DAT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction, DAT vs BOB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DAT vs BOB Probable XIs Oman D20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Oman D20.

TOSS: The Oman D20 toss between Darsait Titans and Bousher Busters will take place at 9 PM IST – December 23.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

DAT vs BOB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sultan Ahmed-I

Batters – Lakpriya Mudunkothge (VC), Khurram Khan, Aaqib Ilyas

All-rounders – Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain), Sachin Kumar Jagra, Khawar Ali, Ajay Lalcheta

Bowlers – Ubaid Ullah, Bilal Shah, Yash Mehta

DAT vs BOB Probable Playing XIs

Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Sachin Kumar Jagra, Nalinda Prasad, Chaminda Lakmal, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah.

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf (wk), Dushan Perera, Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Pruthvi Machhi (C), Aaqib Ilyas, Yash Mehta.

