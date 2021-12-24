DAT vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction Fancode Oman D20

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Oman D20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DAT vs KHW at Al Amerat Cricket Ground: In match no. 8 of Fancode Oman D20 tournament, Khuwair Warriors will take on Darsait Titans at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The Oman D20 DAT vs KHW match will start at 5:30 PM IST – December 24. Darsait Titans won their first match of the tournament after beating Azaiba by 47 runs. However, Titans failed to continue the winning momentum and lost against Bousher Busters in their last game by 6 wickets. Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, won their first match against Amerat Royals. Chasing a modest 130-run target, Warriors batters finished the match with 6 wickets and 10 balls to spare.

TOSS: The Oman D20 toss between Darsait Titans and Khuwair Warriors will take place at 5 PM IST – December 24.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

DAT vs KHW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sultan Ahmed-I

Batters – Lakpriya Mudunkothge, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Khurram Khan

All-rounders – Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Sachin Kumar Jagra (VC), Muzahir Raza, Aamir Kaleem

Bowlers – Yagnik Pandya, Ubaid-Ullah, Danish Mohammad

DAT vs KHW Probable Playing XIs

Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Sachin Kumar Jagra, Khawar Ali, Nalinda Prasad, Chaminda Lakmal, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah.

Khuwair Warriors: Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Syed Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (C), Muzahir Raza, Rubel Abdus Satter, Arjun Suresh Dhiman, Danish Mohammad, Sajeed Ahmed, Afzal Khan.

