Wembley: While England beat Germany at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to enter the quarter-final, former English skipper David Beckham and songwriter Ed Sheeran mingling together in the stands while rooting for their side created massive buzz on social media. The two English icons were seated next to each other during the much-anticipated clash. Also Read - Raheeem Sterling Reacts After England Beat Germany 2-0 to Enter EURO 2020 Quarter-Final

While Sheeran was in a casual white t-short, Beckham was wearing a dapper 3-piece grey suit. Fans went berserk on Twitter after spotting the two of them together. Also Read - England vs Germany Match Highlights And Updates Euro 2020: ENG 2-0 GER; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane Score as England Seal Quarterfinals Berth

Here is how fans reacted: Also Read - SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Round of 16 Euro 2020 Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sweden vs Ukraine, 12:30 AM IST, June 30

Highlight of the match so far. David Beckham and Ed Sheeran sitting together. — Mahu (@mwahuuu) June 29, 2021

David Beckham and Ed Sheeran isnt a duo you’d see everyday pic.twitter.com/72KNKF49Ld — (@akeelree) June 29, 2021

Yes, that’s Ed Sheeran sitting next to David Beckham pic.twitter.com/jhwubFFuKh — (@LJxmes) June 29, 2021

Look who’s in the house! Ed Sheeran and David Beckham next to each other.#ENGvsGER #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/dbSLVNp6Hg — Sasitha Hasaranga (@IamSasitha) June 29, 2021

Ed Sheeran had more appearances than Harry Kane in the #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SO0VeEjBX8 — Diego (@DiegoRMTW3) June 29, 2021

Ed Sheeran watching the game with David Beckham is the best thing I saw today .#EnglandvGermany #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0Wtrx0Sujl — Sandaru (@SandaruChami) June 29, 2021

Beckham had his son Romeo for company, while Sheeran was also not alone. Sheeran had the company of his wife, Cheryl Seaborn. It was a starry and a Royal affair at Wembley as a few rows in front sat Prince William, Princess Kate, and son, Prince George.

With the 2-0 win, England has booked a quarter-final spot for themselves where they will take on an in-form Ukraine side.