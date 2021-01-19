David Beckham is set for a reunion with his former England and Manchester United teammate Phil Neville at Inter Miami after the latter was announced as the new manager of Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami. Beckham is part-owner of the American club. Also Read - Arsenal vs Newcastle: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Missed Out on a Hat-Trick Because of Toilet Break

Neville thus resigned from his post as England women’s team head coach months before he was to officially step down following announcement that Sarina Weigman is going to take over. Inter Miami parted ways with Diego Alonso earlier in January. Also Read - ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Arsenal vs Newcastle United Match at Emirates Stadium 1:30 AM IST January 19 Tuesday

The 43-year-old is excited at joining the ‘young club’ which has shown a ‘lot of promise’. “This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of,” Neville said on Monday. Also Read - Liverpool vs Man United: Solskjaer's Men Keep Top Spot After Goalless Draw at Anfield

“This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality, and I look forward to getting to work,” he added.

Miami also welcomed Chris Anderson as their new chief soccer officer. “I am very happy with the leadership group we have established to lead the team as we turn the page following our inaugural season and look forward to having Chris and Phil join us soon,” Beckham said.

“I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United Academy. We share a footballing DNA having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game, and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our club,” he added.

Beckham praised Neville’s leadership and work ethic.

“Phil has deep experience in football, as a player and as a coach at both club and international level, and over his career he has worked with many of the finest managers and players in the game. I know his qualities as a person, his decency, loyalty and honesty – and his incredible energy and work ethic. Anyone who has played or worked with Phil knows he is a natural leader, and I believe now is the right time for him to join,” he said.