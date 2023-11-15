David Beckham Plays Gully Cricket With Kids In Gujarat | See VIRAL PHOTO

Home

David Beckham is on a three-day visit to India and is likely to mark his presence at the Wankhede.

New Delhi: Former England footballer David Beckham is in India and was recently spotted in Gujarat playing gully cricket with the kids. The 48-year-old is in India for three days and there are reports that he will witness the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai which will be played between India and New Zealand.

Beckham is in India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

The photo of Beckham playing with kids has gone viral on the social sphere and here is the picture:

David Beckham on the streets of Gujarat playing cricket with young kids. A lovely picture! pic.twitter.com/2ghjvBu7UJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their nine-game winning streak. Rohit Sharma’s side ended the league stage at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 18 points. They had a net run rate of +2.570.

After finishing at the top of the standings, India will take on the Kiwis, who finished in fourth place on the points table. India started their campaign after defeating Australia. The ‘Men in Blue’ then went on to defeat Afghanistan, their arch-rival Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

The ‘Men in Blue’ finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Dutch side, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

On the other hand, New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

The Men in Blue have won nine consecutive matches at this year’s World Cup, putting them in position to add a third trophy to their collection after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

