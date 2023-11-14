Home

David Beckham To Witness IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semi Final Along With Sachin Tendulkar | Report

New Delhi: Former England footballer David Beckham will likely to witness the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal 1 along with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which will be played between India and New Zealand on November 15.

“Beckham could be seated alongside Sachin Tendulkar at the India-New Zealand semi-final, and there is talk of a pre-match segment as well” reported Revv Sportz.

Team India have not lost a single game in the ongoing World Cup so far and now Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to break the knockout curse by beating New Zealand in the semifinal. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to repeat 2019 World Cup victory against India at Wankhede.

Sachin Tendulkar was presented with a ‘Golden Ticket’ for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on September 8, 2023. The Golden Ticket is a prestigious honor given to some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, and it allows Tendulkar to watch any match of the World Cup from any venue.

Significance of the Golden Ticket

The Golden Ticket is a significant honor for Sachin Tendulkar, as it is a recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cricket. It is also a testament to his enduring popularity among fans. The Golden Ticket will give Tendulkar the opportunity to watch the World Cup from any venue, and it will allow him to experience the tournament from a unique perspective.

The Golden Ticket is also significant for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Tendulkar is a global icon, and his presence at the tournament will help to generate excitement and interest among fans around the world. The Golden Ticket is a reminder that the World Cup is more than just a cricket tournament; it is also a celebration of the sport and its greatest legends.

