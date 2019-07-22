India’s Tour of West Indies: Former English legend David Lloyd tried to subtly roast former India skipper MS Dhoni over his decision to serve his regiment over playing for India as they tour West Indies. Lloyd commented on a Skysports post, where he used emoticons to express his views. He used ‘Face with tears of joy’ emoticon which did not go down with fans as they gave it back to the Englishman. “David is laughing coz just to satisfy his ego, our so-called greatest finisher, does nt want to b on the mercy of selectors and labelled as “once-great-now-sidelined” Cricketer. He has his own la-la land where he lives and plays Cricket in a delusional state,” commented one of the users.
“He’s unavailable for this series but we had certain roadmaps&plans till WC. Subsequently, we’ve laid down a few more plans and thought of giving as many opportunities to Pant and to see he is groomed. This is our plan right now”.When Prasad was asked if it is this the end of the road for Dhoni while announcing the squad for the West Indies tour, “I can’t answer on it… It’s totally up to him”.