India’s Tour of West Indies: Former English legend David Lloyd tried to subtly roast former India skipper MS Dhoni over his decision to serve his regiment over playing for India as they tour West Indies. Lloyd commented on a Skysports post, where he used emoticons to express his views. He used ‘Face with tears of joy’ emoticon which did not go down with fans as they gave it back to the Englishman. “David is laughing coz just to satisfy his ego, our so-called greatest finisher, does nt want to b on the mercy of selectors and labelled as “once-great-now-sidelined” Cricketer. He has his own la-la land where he lives and plays Cricket in a delusional state,” commented one of the users.

Is that a nervous laugh? U coward @BumbleCricket — Sankhadeep Saha (@sankhadeeps9) July 20, 2019

If you cannot respect what you should, you better stay away. Feel sorry for this person, so called England cricket legend doesn’t have a better job. — Raveena Bellamkonda (@RaveenaRao) July 22, 2019

@BumbleCricket Although Dhoni serving the military is admirable,but it’s incredibly ridiculous that he is still calling the shots,He is 38 with incredibly diminished batting ability,It would b far fetched to assume he would play T20 WC ,He should have just moved on from the game. — Guru (@GuruOncricket) July 21, 2019

Whats the joke ? Pls tell us too, so we can also laugh. — Long May We Reign (@WeBleedBlue007) July 21, 2019

“He’s unavailable for this series but we had certain roadmaps&plans till WC. Subsequently, we’ve laid down a few more plans and thought of giving as many opportunities to Pant and to see he is groomed. This is our plan right now”.When Prasad was asked if it is this the end of the road for Dhoni while announcing the squad for the West Indies tour, “I can’t answer on it… It’s totally up to him”.