ICC World Cup 2019: Not that the drop catch had too much of a bearing on the final outcome of the match as Rohit Sharma’s 122* took India over the line in their tournament opener against South Africa. It happened in the 4th over when India was cruising. Do not think Miller has put down an easier chance in all his life. It was a back of a length ball from Rabada as Rohit played it up in the air. Was a dolly at the cover, with Miller opening up his reverse-cup in front of the face, but it popped out, leaving Miller red-faced. South Africa couldn’t believe it, even the crowd erupted.

Here is the moment:

I feel sorry for the SA fan in the background celebrating the catch that never was. pic.twitter.com/w3sfUgF2hp — Sandile van Heerden (@SandilevHeerden) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma showed class as he took his time early on as the ball was seaming around. Once that stopped and Rohit got in, he took charge and put away anything that was bad.

“Different experience from India. There was something in it for the bowlers throughout the game, so you had to play out the overs initially and see what the ball was doing. Couldn’t play my natural game. You have to take your time. Certain shots that I like playing, I had to cut out and play close to the body, and follow the basics properly – try and leave as many balls as possible on a pitch that is doing a bit. Building partnerships were key in this chase. It was a small total, but since there was something in it for the bowlers, it was tough and we needed partnerships,” said Rohit as he bagged the Man of the match.

India will now play defending champions Australia on June 9. It promises to be a cracker.