David Miller Gets BIZARRE Reprieve After DRS Stops Working at Wanderers – WATCH

Ind vs SA: The umpire did not raise his finger but on the replays - it showed that Miller had got a tickle on that.

David Miller DRS Reprieve (Image: X Screengrab)

Johannesburg: India won the third and final T20I by 106 runs at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday to level the series 1-1. But during the game, there was a moment that grabbed all the attention for the wrong reasons. The home side got a reprieve after David Miller was given not out off Ravindra Jadeja. It could have hurt India but Miller perished soon after that moment.

So, the Indian spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja – were informed that there was a technical glitch on the part of the broadcasters and hence the DRS was temporarily unavailable. In that over, Miller hit Jadeja for two sixes and then there was a loud appeal of the fourth ball for a caught-behind.

The umpire did not raise his finger but on the replays – it showed that Miller had got a tickle on that.

Earlier, India stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav brought up his fourth T20I century with his blistering knock against South Africa in the third T20I here at New Wanderers Stadium on Thursday, equalling Rohit Sharma’s record of scoring the most T20I hundred in the history.

The 33-year-old brought up his hundred in 56 balls, laced with 8 sixes and 7 fours as he powered India to a big total of 201/7 against the Proteas. He was ably by the young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a quickfire 60 off 41 deliveries.

The right-hander has smashed 56 from just 36 deliveries in the second T20I at Gqeberha, which resulted in increasing his lead as the No.1 ranked batter in the shortest format of the game.

