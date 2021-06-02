Virat Kohli, who averages more than 50 across formats, is arguably the best batsman in the world. Not just fans, even experts believe that he is the greatest modern-day batsman. The Indian skipper who will leave with his team for the England tour would be expected to deliver for the country. That is the expectation every time Kohli takes the field. Also Read - Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill Reveal Their Cricketing Superstitions

Recently, when a fan asked South Africa cricketer David Miller about who his favorite cricketer was, he had no doubt in his mind. "Who other than Virat Kohli," read his response to the fan's query.

Miller, who has been a part of IPL over the years, has seen the rise of Kohli from close quarters. Not just Miller, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt also lavished praise on the India captain during a recent Q/A session on his YouTube channel.

The Indian captain also holds the world record for being the quickest to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000 and 12,000 runs in ODIs. Among Indians, he has the best ever Test rating (937 points), ODI rating (911 points) and T20I rating (897 points).

“I believe Virat Kohli is the most impactful batsman in the world across all formats. There is no doubt about that. His performances speak for themselves and have turned the results in his team’s favour,” Butt said.

In England, India will first play the much-awaited inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand on June 18 at Southampton. That will be followed by a five-match Test series against England. There are lots to look forward to during the English summer and fans would get a chance to see their favourite Kohli.