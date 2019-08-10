Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that David Silva will be the club’s new captain, filling the vacant spot left by Vincent Kompany. “David Silva will be our captain. The captain has to be what he is. David has been here a decade, he knows the club and the Premier League,” Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

“Normally, the captain is the life of the locker room – they know each other; they have fun a lot when they are together. There will be no problem. He will be a good captain,” he added. This will be Silva’s last season at City as he revealed his intention to leave the club at the end of the season.

Pep: “David Silva has been voted as captain by teammates” pic.twitter.com/qSTl5xGvPa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 9, 2019



The 33-year-old joined City in 2010 on a transfer from Valencia. Since then, he became a cornerstone in the City’s midfield, collecting 71 goals and 130 assists in 397 he has played with the English club.

His silverware includes four Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and four League Cups, as well as a FIFA World Cup and two Euros with Spain.

Guardiola also praised Kyle Walker and said that their new signing Joao Cancelo will serve as good competition for him.

“Kyle came and gave us something we didn’t have. Without him, it would have been so difficult. His physicality is beyond normal but we need competition. For Kyle, it is important to have good competition. What he had with Danilo, and with Cancelo it will happen again,” he said.

Guardiola said that both will have to fight for the position.

“Both have to fight for the position; Cancelo can play on the left as well; so it’s good for the team. The guy who is more confident has more chances to play but Kyle knows everything about the way we want to play. Kyle right now is the first one,” Guardiola said.