David Warner ABUSES on-Field Umpire During AUS vs SL WC Match, Simon Doull Asks ICC to Punish Him – WATCH

Will ICC Punish Warner? (Image: X Screengrab)

Lucknow: Australian opener David Warner is usually aggressive while playing the game. He plays it hard and plays to win. On Monday, Warner was left fuming in Lucknow during Australia versus Sri Lanka when the umpire gave him out. The ball hit Warner on his pads and Dilshan Madushanka went up in appeal. With the naked eye, it seemed that the ball was going with the angle and would sail over the stumps, but the umpire felt otherwise.

Warner, who was in a dilemma over the call, did not hesitate as he opted for a review. The replays showed that the ball would have been clipping the leg-stump and because the umpire had initially raised his finger, the decision stayed. Warner was gutted and he sweared at the umpire in the middle. Here is the clip:

Warner’s frustration. Umpire’s call is the worst thing in cricket. #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/WPxq8OhvZd — The Procrastinator (@TheProc007) October 16, 2023

Former New Zealand cricket Simon Doull asked ICC to punish Warner for his behaviour at the umpire.

“David Warner will lose some match fee. If he doesn’t then there’s something wrong. The way he turned back and swore at Joel Wilson is… there’s got to be some match fee gone there. This sort of stuff really bugs me. It’s given out, it’s clipping the stumps. The next time David Warner is fielding, he attempts a run-out and the ball just clips the stumps, the bail falls out, will he go to the batter and say ‘sorry mate, come back? It’s just clipping’. If the ball hits the stumps, it’s out. Don’t swear at the umpire. He is looking at it in real-time. When I looked at it live, I thought yeah close shout. The umpire is looking at it one time and making the decision. And in the end, his decision proved to be right. It wasn’t a bad decision, it wasn’t wrong,” he said on Cricbuzz.

