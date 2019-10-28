Australia opener David Warner‘s heartwarming gesture towards a young fan ahead of 1st T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday is going viral. It was during a warm-up session, that Warner – walking back to the dressing room after his practice session – nonchalantly put a pair of gloves in the KFC bucket held by a young kid who was yelling his favourite cricketer’s name. The gesture took the young kid by surprise, even as his friends looked in shock. The kid could hardly believe his luck as he showed Warner’s gift to his folks, who were seated behind.

Here is the video of Warner and his moment with the fan:

These young fellas won’t ever forget their trip to the cricket today. All class from @davidwarner31 👏 #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/3z57vgwuS9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2019

Warner made a comeback to T20I cricket this Sunday, after serving a year-long ban for ball-tampering. During the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, Warner slammed his maiden T20I ton as he made a mockery of the Lankan attack.

He became the third Australian batsman to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

Before Warner, Shane Watson and Glenn Maxwell had centuries in all three formats of the game for Australia.

The 33-year-old, who had a poor Ashes as he managed to score just 95 runs in the five-match series, returned to form with this knock against Sri Lanka.

After Warner’s ton, Australian bowlers ran amock restricting Sri Lanka to 99/9 in 20 overs, thus registering a big 134-run win in the series opener to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“It means a lot to contribute to the team and put us in great position. It was a good milestone but got a great total on the board and it’s always tough to chase a big one in Australia,” said Warner during the post-match presentation.