David Warner AMUSED as Aus vs Pak 2nd Test at MCG Gets Delayed After Umpire Gets Stuck in Lift; BIZARRE Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Aus vs Pak: While this was happening and there was a delay, Australia's David Warner could not control his laughter.

Updated: December 28, 2023 8:37 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

David Warner Laughs at Umpire (Image: X Screengrab)

Melbourne: There was a delay in proceedings on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG on Thursday. The reason for the slight delay was not rain or bad weather, instead there was a pause in proceedings as the third umpire got stuck in the lift at the venue while making his way to his designated place. The third umpire for the match is Richard Illingworth. While this was happening and there was a delay, Australia’s David Warner could not control his laughter. This surely has to be one of the most bizarre reasons for play being delayed.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Here is how fans reacted:

At the time of filing the copy, the hosts were reduced to 24 for four in their second essay. Australia lead by 78 runs and they have Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh in the middle.

