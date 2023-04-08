David Warner And His Daughter Wish Actor Allu Arjun Happy Birthday In Iconic ‘Pushpa’ Style | WATCH VIDEO

Home

David Warner is currently in India and leading the Delhi Capitals franchise for IPL 2023 in absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant.

David Warner Along With Daughter Wishes Allu Arjun Happy Birthday In Pushpa Style | Watch Video

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner along with his daughter Isla Rose Warner wished birthday to Pushpa Movie star Allu Arjun in Pushpa style. The south superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 41st birthday. He is one of the most loved and talented actors in the industry, Allu Arjun has never failed to impress with his versatile acting skills.

Australia cricketer David Warner who is often spotted doing the steps of the ‘Pushpa’ movie is also a fan of Allu Arjun on his birthday the Delhi Capitals captain took his Instagram and shared a video along with his daughter where they wished him happy birthday in iconic Pushpa style, the video went viral on social space, here is the video:

David Warner wishes Allu Arjun a happy birthday with a trademark #Pushpa signature. (📷 : Warner Insta) pic.twitter.com/MzPMJNrsvJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 8, 2023

David Warner led Delhi will lock horns against Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals for the 11th match of Indian Premier League 2023 which will be played at Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati.

On the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa released the poster along with a teaser video — ‘Where is Pushpa?’ In that Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewelry in the first-look poster of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the much-awaited sequel of the hit movie.

The much-awaited movie is likely to be released in the Summer of 2024.

