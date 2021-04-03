Days ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League season, the buzz and the build-up are at their peak. SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner – who is a social media star, thanks to his antics on Tik-Tok – recently arrived in India for the new season and asked fans for suggestions as to how he can get through the quarantine period. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders Could Qualify For Playoffs in IPL 2021, Reckons Ex-KKR Player Aakash Chopra

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had a hilarious response for his SRH counterpart. A curious Rohit inquired if the Australian opener was missing Tik-Tok – a Chinese app that has recently been banned in India following clashes in the Galwan Valley. 59 Chinese apps have been banned in India since the clashes.

Warner wrote: "I've arrived and ready to go but one problem I need some ideas to get through the next few days of quarantine!! Please give me some ideas please comment below. #boredinthehouse #india #cricket."

Rohit was quick to spot Warner’s update and he reacted to it.

During the lockdown period, Warner made a lot of hilarious Tik-Tok videos. In some of the videos, he had his wife and kids giving him company.

Both Warner and Rohit would be key players for their franchises in the upcoming IPL. Both the captains and openers would have to play a stellar role if they want their respective sides to do well in the cash-rich league.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who are the reigning champions, will take on a revamped Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB would be led by Virat Kohli and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash in Chennai on April 9.