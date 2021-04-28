Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has become the first batsman to score 50 fifties in the Indian Premier League history. Warner achieved the milestone against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday. The southpaw also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket and became only the fourth batsman to achieve the glorious feat. Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs RR Prediction, Head to Head, Weather Forecast, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Moreover, David Warner reached the landmark of 200 IPL sixes and became the eighth batsman to get to the milestone after Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Kieron Pollard. Thus, Warner achieved a total of three major milestones during his knock of 57 runs.

However, the experienced left-hander struggled to hit the ground running as he couldn't get his timing right. In fact, at one stage Warner's strike rate was well below 100 as he couldn't change the gears. Warner scored 57 runs from 55 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. Ergo, the pugnacious left-hander scored his runs at a strike rate of 103.64, which is well below his standards.

On the other hand, Manish Pandey returned to the playing XI after he was dropped for the last couple of matches. Pandey was able to get going as he top-scored for the Orange Army with 61 runs from 46 balls.

Meanwhile, it looked like that SRH will struggle to go past the 155-run mark but Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav added the finishing touches. The New Zealand skipper scored a fine cameo of 26 runs from 10 balls whereas Jadhav smashed a 4-ball 12.

SRH have won a solitary match out of the five they have played and this match is a crucial one for them. On the other hand, CSK has won four matches out of the five they have played and have got off to a good start in IPL 2021.