David Warner Celebrates 5th ODI World Cup Century In ‘PUSHPA’ Style – WATCH VIDEO
David Warner celebrated his fifth World Cup century in his iconic 'Pushpa' style
New Delhi: David Warner made the Australia vs Pakistan clash historic after smashing his 5th ODI World Cup century and became the fifth batter in the history of cricket to reach this milestone. He made the ton more iconic by celebrating it in his famous ‘Pushpa’ style at the at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20.
A Hundred Reasons To Celebrate #AusVsPak #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/xYjY9a46zD
— UnknowinglyFunny (@TarunPapneja) October 20, 2023
