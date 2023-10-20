Home

Sports

David Warner Celebrates 5th ODI World Cup Century In ‘PUSHPA’ Style – WATCH VIDEO

David Warner Celebrates 5th ODI World Cup Century In ‘PUSHPA’ Style – WATCH VIDEO

David Warner celebrated his fifth World Cup century in his iconic 'Pushpa' style

David Warner Pushpa Celebration (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Warner made the Australia vs Pakistan clash historic after smashing his 5th ODI World Cup century and became the fifth batter in the history of cricket to reach this milestone. He made the ton more iconic by celebrating it in his famous ‘Pushpa’ style at the at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES