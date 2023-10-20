Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • David Warner Celebrates 5th ODI World Cup Century In ‘PUSHPA’ Style – WATCH VIDEO

David Warner Celebrates 5th ODI World Cup Century In ‘PUSHPA’ Style – WATCH VIDEO

David Warner celebrated his fifth World Cup century in his iconic 'Pushpa' style

Updated: October 20, 2023 4:17 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

David Warner, David Warner Pushpa celebration, David Warner Pushpa celebration video, AUS vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023, most ODI World Cup centuries, David Warner century, David Warner century in ODI World Cup, David Warner ODI World Cup century, David Warner century vs Pakistan, David Warner century in Bengaluru, David Warner century in ODI World Cup 2023, David Warner, David Warner Century, David Warner Century Against Pakistan, David Warner Centuries Against Pakistan, David Warner Records, David Warner Latest Records, David Warner News, David Warner Latest News, David Warner vs Pakistan, David Warner vs Pakistan Bowlers, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 News, ODI World Cup 2023 Latest News, ODI World Cup 2023 Records, ODI World Cup 2023 Latest Records, Cricket, Cricket News, Cricket Latest News, Cricket Updates, Cricket Latest Updates, Cricket Feeds, Cricket Latest Feeds, Cricket Stats, Cricket Latest Stats, Cricket Updated Stats, Cricket Records, Cricket Updated Records, Cricket Photos, Cricket Latest Photos, Cricket Pics, Cricket Latest Pics
David Warner Pushpa Celebration (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Warner made the Australia vs Pakistan clash historic after smashing his 5th ODI World Cup century and became the fifth batter in the history of cricket to reach this milestone. He made the ton more iconic by celebrating it in his famous ‘Pushpa’ style at the at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.