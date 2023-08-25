David Warner Congratulates Allu Arjun For Winning National Award

Home

David Warner is the part of Australia's 18 member squad for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

New Delhi: Australia star batter David Warner congratulated Tollywood star Allu Arjun for winning the national award. He became the first-ever Telugu actor to win the title for best actor after he bagged the honours for his power-packed performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ at the 69th National Film Awards announced on Thursday.

Warner, who has an interest in the Tollywood industry and often seen promoting Pushpa. He took his Instagram to congratulate Allu Arjun and his story has gone viral on the Internet, here is the photo:

Instagram story by David Warner, Congratulating Allu Arjun for winning the National Award. – Allu Arjun is a favourite for everyone. pic.twitter.com/ATz8ngtg45 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2023

The star batter is currently going through the rough patch of his career as he was unable to perform in the recently concluded World Test Championship final where Australia beat India to clinch the maiden WTC title.

Under ICC regulations squads must be finalised prior to September 28, with Australia’s first game at this year’s World Cup coming against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.

Captain Pat Cummins will be racing against the clock to be fit for that opening contest, after it was revealed the fast bowler picked up a fractured wrist during the recent Ashes series against England.

Australia’s preliminary World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

