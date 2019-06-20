ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh Match 26: David Warner once again showed on Thursday what Australia missed in that one year when he was away from international cricket while serving the ban for an infamous ball-tampering scandal. Continuing his dominant batting form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, Warner struck another brilliant hundred during match 26 against Bangladesh to lay a solid foundation for the Kangaroos for a big score. This was Warner’s 2nd hundred for Australia in this edition of the tournament and his third overall.

Courtesy this ton, Warner equalled Virat Kohli’s ODI record as he became only the second batsman to complete 16 ODI tons in 110 innings. Hashim Amla, who scored his 16th ODI century in 94 innings, holds the record for fewest innings to this feat. The 32-year-old has been the epitome of composure in this match and has hit each and every ball with conviction. Warner had also won the Orange Cap in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) with 692 runs from 12 matches.

Fewest innings to 16th ODI century —

94 – Hashim Amla

110 – Virat Kohli/DAVID WARNER

126 – Shikhar Dhawan

128 – Joe Root

He scored his first century against Pakistan helped Australia register a clinical win in Taunton. Warner began the 2019 World Cup with an unbeaten 89 against Afghanistan before falling cheaply against West Indies.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Australia have made three changes to their line-up. They have included Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa in the playing XI in place of Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff.

💯 CENTURY FOR DAVID WARNER! @davidwarner31 He's picked up his second hundred of this World Cup and he's set a great foundation for his team to build on here. Australia are 190/1 after 33 overs.

Most centuries for Australia in ODIs: 29 – Ricky Ponting

18 – Mark Waugh

Most centuries for Australia in ODIs: 29 – Ricky Ponting

18 – Mark Waugh

16 – Adam Gilchrist, DAVID WARNER*



Bangladesh have also made two changes in their playing XI which featured against the West Indies. Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rehman come in, replacing Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain.

Playing XIs —

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman