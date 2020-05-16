Making the most of his time staying indoors during the lockdown, Australian opener David Warner shared his latest TikTok video and it should come as a treat for Prabhas’ fans. Warner, in a warrior outfit, enacts Prabhas’ iconic dialogue from the film ‘Baahubali’. Also Read - Wanted to Run Away From Kings XI Punjab, I Was Captain Just For The Sake of it: Yuvraj Singh

Though Warner managed to lip-sync the dialogue in the video, he could not figure out which movie the famous lines were from and thus asked his fans to help him out.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer captioned the clip as, "Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd".

View this post on Instagram Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 16, 2020 at 3:30am PDT

Earlier, Warner showed his love and fascination for Tollywood films, when he successfully enacted the ‘Butta Bomma’ song of Allu Arjun and then pulled off the famous dialogues of Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster ‘Pokiri’ of 2006.

The 33-year-old revealed that he has already set his sights on the ICC World Cup 2023 currently scheduled to be played in India. “In the last three years, I’ll have had almost two years off, depending on when we play cricket again,” Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“The longevity in your body helps. The get ups of training and playing gets harder as you get older but I haven’t felt any fitter in my career than I do now,” he added.