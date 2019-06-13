ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australian opening batsman David Warner slammed a match-winning 107 off 111 balls to set up the win. Since the return of Smith and Warner, they have been in the limelight. The duo faced boos from crowds but that does not seem to have bogged them down. Warner, who bagged the Man of the match after Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs, gave his award to an Aussie fan. It was a wonderful gesture that Warner got clicked with the young fan as he gave his little memento to the young kid.

Here is the video of Warner giving his award to the kid:

David Warner made this young Australia fan’s day by giving him his Player of the Match award after the game 🏆 Wonderful gesture 👏 #SpiritOfCricket#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/MlvDkuoW4i — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 12, 2019

Here is how the gesture has won Twitter:

Tight slap to those who still whine about Warner and Smith making a comeback! — Barney (@SirBarneyTweets) June 12, 2019

Lovely gesture by @davidwarner31 👏👏👏 — Asha Bisht (@AashaBisht) June 12, 2019

That’s a nice touch. Well done to David Warner. — Paul Jones (@yourgeneration7) June 12, 2019

Connecting with his fellow bogans 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Andy⚫️⚪️ (@El_Tibur0n) June 12, 2019

After receiving it from Warner, the young fan was elated as he expressed his feelings to Zainab Abbas.

“When I got out, we had 70 balls to go. As a batter, you want to bat 50 overs. We should’ve been around 340-350, credit to Pakistan’s bowlers. Their second spells were outstanding and they made it hard for us. It was a used wicket; it was a tad dry and they bowled very straight lines to me and gave me no width. There was a bit of movement early on, so I had to be a lot tighter. This century means a lot as a batsman. Some great efforts from Pakistan. Our bowlers were fantastic but it was a great game,” Warner said while bagging the award.