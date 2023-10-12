Home

Sports

David Warner Hails Rohit Sharma On Memorable Ton Against Afghanistan In ODI World Cup 2023

David Warner Hails Rohit Sharma On Memorable Ton Against Afghanistan In ODI World Cup 2023

Team India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 match which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

David Warner Hails Rohit Sharma On Memorable Ton Against Afghanistan In ODI World Cup 2023

New Delhi: Australia opener David Warner hails Rohit Sharma after the batter played a 131 runs-winning knock against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The firework-filled innings saw records galore by Rohit Sharma, who became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in a World Cup (tied with David Warner at 19 innings each), surpassing Chris Gayle’s record of most sixes (553), most centuries in a 50-over World Cup (7) and the fastest century by an Indian at the World Cup (63 balls) — in that order — during the course of his 31st ODI century.

You may like to read

David Waner responded to Rohit Sharma’s Instagram post saying that ‘well played sir’.

David Warner’s comment on the Instagram post of Rohit Sharma. – Two white ball greats. pic.twitter.com/Z2Z8hjfvOV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2023

Warner who was recently featured in the ODI World Cup opener clash against India has also slammed 41 runs.

India struck early when Jasprit Burmah got Mitchell Marsh to prod at a short of length delivery outside the off-stump and Kohli at first slip took the catch by diving to his left, sending the batter back for a duck.

Warner and Smith latched on to every scoring opportunity whenever the Indian fast-bowlers bowled full or half-volley deliveries, though some deliveries from Siraj did stay low. The duo were severe against Hardik Pandya – taking him for 21 runs in his two overs and not letting him go away cheaply.

Warner went on the aggressive by dancing down the pitch to go inside-out against Ashwin for four, followed by sweeping Kuldeep past backward square leg for another boundary. Kuldeep eventually broke the 69-run partnership in the 17th over by tossing up a delivery to take inside edge of Warner’s attempted drive for completing a simple caught-and-bowled dismissal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES