India captain Virat Kohli has taken fitness to an all-new level and his recent video on Instagram is a testament of that. Kohli posted a video on his social media handle where he was working on his abs on a chin-up bar and in the process fans got a look of his eight-pack abs. Impressed by it, Australian cricketer David Warner reacted on the video. He commented on the post and wrote, “Oh, I love this man ABS ABS”.

Kohli had earlier posted the video and captioned it as, “No Days Off.”

View this post on Instagram No days off. @one8.innerwear A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:56pm PST

Here is the screenshot of the exchange the two cricketers had:

In the past, Kohli has posted videos of doing deadlifts, and keeping up with the trend, the Indian captain, posted a new workout video where he was performing an exercise for the lower abdomen. The most striking feature of it, however, is Kohli’s chiselled eight-pack-abs that simply cannot escape the eyes. Yes, not six… eight.

Kohli’s love for fitness and undergoing a physical transformation is well known. During an interview, Kohli had revealed how in 2012 after a poor IPL season, he decided to change for the better. He looked at himself in the mirror and said to himself “this is not what a cricketer is supposed to look like. His training was horrible and Kohli used to eat bad, have the occasional drink and used to be awake till late.

Kohli would be leading India in its first pink-ball D/N Test against Bangladesh on November 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India has already taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs at Indore. Mayank Agarwal was the player of the match, thanks to a double hundred in the first innings.