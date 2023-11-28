Home

David Warner In Awe Of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Says “I Would Definitely Like To Try The Sport”

After seeing some highlights of the game, David Warner is quite impressed with the physical sport.

Mumbai, 28th November 2023: Australian star batter and newly crowned ICC World Cup 2023 champion, David Warner is in complete awe of the Pro Kabaddi League and has even expressed interest of playing the sports.

PKL is perhaps the second-most popular franchise sport in the country followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL). After seeing some highlights of the game, the Australian stars are quite impressed with the moves.

Australian batter Steve Smith was particularly impressed with the Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat, “I like the guy who jumped over everyone.”

When asked whether he would like to play the sport, Australian opening batter David Warner said, “I would definitely like to try the sport, 100 per cent.” Warner along with captain Pat Cummins and Smith have nominated their teammate, Marcus Stoinis for Kabaddi.

Meanwhile, South African batter David Miller expressed, “This game needs a lot of agility and power. I would nominate Aiden Markram for this sport.”

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on 2nd December 2023 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Giants are set to take on Telugu Titans in the blockbuster opening match of this year’s edition. Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Warner is not participating in the T20I Series against Australia and have been rested after the 6th World Cup win. The Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav is leading by 2-0 in the 5-match series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.