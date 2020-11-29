Australian opener David Warner left the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday holding his groin after an awkward tumble on the ground. The left-handed opener was limping and had to be assisted off the ground. It was not the kind of scene the Australian would have liked to see as he is a key member of the side. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground: India Off to a Steady Start in 390 Chase

If it is a groin injury, he could be out for a week or two, not something the Australians would want in the tour, while a tear could see him out for four to six weeks.

Usually a groin strain takes 1-2 weeks, and a tear 4-6 weeks. The first Test is in 18 days. Big moment if David Warner is ruled out for a large chunk of the summer. Could it be Alex Carey opening with Aaron Finch? And Will Pucovski with Joe Burns? #AUSvsIND — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) November 29, 2020

There is no confirmation as yet on Warner’s situation. The incident took place in the fourth over of the Indian innings. Dhawan hit Hazlewood of the front foot, not too hard to Warner – who was at mid-off.

Earlier in the day, Warner got Australia off to a flyer with skipper Aaron Finch. The left-handed dasher smashed a brilliant 83 off 77 balls and was unlucky as he was runout against the run of play. His knock was laced with seven fours and three sixes.

Smith (104 off 64 balls) carried on his purple patch and slammed a consecutive century in the second ODI as he powered Australia to a mammoth 389 for four in 50 overs.

At the time of filing the copy, India had just lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and are 58 for one in the eighth over. Hazlewood send the Indian opener packing.