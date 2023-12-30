David Warner Isn’t A Selector: Australia Coach Andrew McDonald On Australia Test Opener’s Successor

Home

David Warner is playing his farewell Test series for Australia. He will retire from the longest form of the game after the third Test against Pakistan in New Year.

Melbourne: There have been a lot of debates as who would replace David Warner at the top order for Australia in Tests, but head coach Andrew McDonald felt all-rounder Cameron Green might also be considered along with the other options. Warner is playing his farewell Test series for Australia and will retire from the longest format of the game after the third and final match in Sydney.

Among other names doing the rounds are Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft. “Davey’s not a selector,” McDonald was quoted as saying ESPNCricinfo. “I remember back to when Davey endorsed Matt Renshaw so I think the next one will probably be Cam Bancroft and then Cameron Green and he’ll have all bases covered.

“But it’s great when a fellow player endorses someone else internally. It means that they’ve probably excluded other players as well, but he was asked his opinion and we’re happy with him expressing that,” he added. After the Pakistan series, Australia will be hosting West Indies in two Tests.

McDonald said a decision on Warner’s successor will be taken well in time for that series. “All options will be considered. We’re not going to make the decision until the deadline, which will be the West Indies game.

“Cameron Green, as a discussion around who are the best six batters, has definitely been in the conversation,” McDonald said. McDonald also confirmed that Warner will miss the ODIs and T20Is against the Windies in early February in order to play for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 in the UAE.

He said Cricket Australia has been looking into the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) request of Warner.

